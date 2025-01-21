'It Was Almost Burning My Hands': Rami Malek Recalls Getting Racially Profiled; Reveals He Was 'Thrown' On Police Car

Rami Malek recalls one of the brutal incidents he faced at the Los Angeles airport. The actor sat down for an interview with the Guardian and revealed that he was racially profiled for being a Middle Eastern native.

The actor shared that he was thrown against a police car, and the officials revealed to him that his profile matched a man who stole liquor and a handbag. Malek went on to claim that the engine of the car was so hot that he almost burned his hands while lying on it.

Sharing the details of the incident, the Bohemian Rhapsody star explained, "I remember how hot that engine was—they must have been racing over there, and it was almost burning my hands." He added, "I remember laughing on the cop car, thinking, 'Okay, this is a very precarious situation. I may well be going to jail for something I've not done.'"

Malek went on to add that traveling for him is a difficult business, as the airport officials often suspect his identity due to the name on his documents. However, the actor's fame often comes to the rescue.

The Little Things star stated, "I started to think, 'What is happening?' Every time I tried to enter a country. These days, there might be a moment." He continued to add, "Then they'll go, 'Nah, that's the guy from Bohemian Rhapsody. Let him through.'"

Malek revealed to the media portal that he and his twin brother have quite different facial features, immediately letting the other person know they are not from the States. He said, “I don’t know how you ever get over that. I’m what’s called ‘white passing,’ but I have very distinctive features, and we definitely didn’t fit in.”

Though Malek has worked in the industry for nearly two decades, he claims to still feel like an outsider.

