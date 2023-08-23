'That's sort of one area that I'm a little...': Jennifer Aniston blames parents' dynamic for influencing and making her relationships difficult

Jennifer Aniston had opened up about how her parents' relationship influenced how she handles her own. In a recent interview, she explained briefly how relationships are still hard for her. However, Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt after they began dating in 1998. They got married in 2000 and got divorced in 2005. After her divorce from Pitt, she dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that relationships are hard for her

In a new cover article for the WSJ Magazine Fall Women's Fashion edition, the 54-year-old actress discussed the impact her mother and father's dynamic had on her at a young age and how it had subsequently shaped her personal life.

The Friends actress said, "It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I was really kind of alone. Watching my family's relationship didn't make me go, 'Oh, I can't wait to do that."

Aniston spoke openly about her late parents, Nancy Dow and John Aniston, who got divorced when she was a child. She further added, "I didn't like the idea of giving up who you were or what you needed, so I wasn't sure how to do it. So it was almost simpler to just be alone. As a result, I had no real training in that give-and-take."

The Morning Show actress also told the magazine that she is presently concentrating on her own wants and desires rather than sacrificing them to satisfy others. "It's just a matter of not being afraid to say what you need and want. It's still a struggle for me in a relationship. I'm really good at everything else I do, and this is the one area that's a little.”

Jennifer Anniston previously spoke about her childhood

Aniston previously characterized her childhood home as destabilized in a 2020 interview with her buddy Sandra Bullock for Interview Magazine. She revealed that growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe taught her how to keep things afloat when things didn't go as planned.

She said, "I guess I have my parents to thank for that. You can be angry or a martyr, or you can say, 'You've got lemons? Let's create some lemonade.'"

In terms of her personal life, the Friends star was most recently linked to Justin Theroux. But the news of their split followed very soon. An insider close to Aniston told People, "She is very happy being single. She is preoccupied with her own happiness."

Despite having had numerous high-profile romances over the years, Aniston told People in 2021 that her next relationship would be great if that person was not from the industry itself. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston was last seen in Murder Mystery 2, which was released this year.

