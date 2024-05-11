With his plethora of stunning clients, Law Roach has a long history of creating legendary fashion moments, but one specific occasion touches him emotionally. In light of Celine Dion's battle with stiff person syndrome, stylist of the stars Law Roach reflected on his small part in her unexpected Grammy appearance earlier this year.

Law Roach shares how he got emotional while dressing Celine Dion

The self-described image architect revealed to Entertainment Tonight that styling the singer for her presentation for the Album of the Year award performance was quite emotional for him. Roach said, "Everything was saying that she was so sick, rigid, and in a wheelchair, so she wanted to show the world. And me being able to play a small part in her showing the world that she's happy and she's healthy and she's alive, and she's ready to be back onstage, it was amazing."

The 16-time Grammy nominee shocked the audience by taking the stage at the award ceremony despite fighting Stiff Person Syndrome. A standing ovation was given by the audience when Dion—who had won Album of the Year for Falling Into You in 1997—arrived. Celine Dion said to the crowd, "I love you all back. Thank you. I genuinely mean it when I say that I'm glad to be here. From the bottom of my heart."



Celebrity stylist Roach, who has styled Zendaya and Julia Fox, among others, revealed that he had dressed the My Heart Will Go On singer in Valentino from the brand's spring 2024 couture line. In March 2022, Roach abruptly announced his departure from regular celebrity styling. On social media, he claimed to have come out of retirement for one night only to dress Dion.

Following her announcement in December 2022 about her diagnosis of an uncommon neurological condition, Dion has made very few public appearances. Due to the illness she is battling, the singer had to postpone her last performance of her Courage World Tour in March 2020 and cancel several shows.

Following the news that the singer's Oscar-nominated documentary, which was helmed by Irene Taylor, had found a home at Amazon MGM Studios, she made an appearance at the Grammy Awards.

