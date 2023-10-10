‘It was, at the time, progressive’: When Lisa Kudrow defended FRIENDS against accusations of problematic storylines and lack of diversity

Lisa Kudrow, the beloved actress known for her portrayal of the quirky Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom FRIENDS, stepped forward to defend the show against accusations of problematic storylines and a lack of diversity. As re-airings continued to consume audiences on TV and social media, and with a highly-anticipated FRIENDS reunion on the horizon at that time back in 2020, the younger generation reportedly criticized the show for what they perceive as transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and non-inclusive content all circulating around it “problematic” storylines.

As per a report by HT, Lisa Kudrow once addressed modern criticisms and accusations of FRIENDS being transphobic, homophobic, sexist, and non-inclusive content by emphasizing that FRIENDS should be viewed through the lens of its time, particularly the year 1994 when it first aired. She asserted that the show was, in fact, "very progressive" during its era saying, “Also, this show thought it was very progressive. There was a guy whose wife discovered she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together? We had surrogacy too. It was, at the time, progressive.”

As she went on to defend the show, Kudrow acknowledged that if "FRIENDS" were created today, it would likely have a more diverse and inclusive cast saying, “Oh, it’d be completely different. It would not be an all-white cast, for sure. I’m not sure what else, but, to me, it should be looked at as a time capsule, not for what they did wrong.”

Reportedly, one of Kudrow's key insights was that the enduring popularity of FRIENDS among younger viewers could be attributed to an underlying nostalgia for personal connections. She mentioned, “young people have this unconscious nostalgia for personal connection.”

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay

Lisa gained fame for her iconic portrayal of Phoebe Buffay in the beloved FRIENDS, which ran for ten seasons. Her performance garnered critical acclaim and even earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1998.

Interestingly, as per numerous reports, Kudrow had to audition twice for the role of Phoebe, making her the only cast member to do so.

