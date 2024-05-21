'It Was Beautiful': Camila Cabello Opens Up About Losing Virginity At 20 During Matthew Hussey Relationship

Everyone has a special someone and they can never forget the time they spent with them. For Camila Cabello, it was Matthew Hussey and their relationship.

In her recent interview, the singer spoke her heart out and opened up about the perfect days she spent with Hussey, while also giving a few personal insights.

Camila Cabello about Matthew Hussey

During her recent appearance on Armchair Expert podcast, Camila Cabello spoke about how she and Matthew Hussey crossed paths. It was on the set of the Today show in the year 2018.

“I was outside where they had the TV with the scripts. I had actually listened to his podcast before,” she stated referring to the Love Life podcast of Hussey.

Cabello went on to say that she had approached the British personality and expressed that she was “such a fan,” of his work, after which they both had gone onto a “dinner that night.”

“That was my first relationship,” stressed the Worth It singer. She was 20 at the time she landed into a relationship.

Further, the podcast's host Dax Shepard asked her if she had, had sex before her romantic involvement with Hussey, to which she stated, "No!" Camila added, "That was my first time having sex. First love-making was at 20, 21. … It was literally love-making. It was beautiful."

Talking about Hussey, Cabello stated, “He was a really great person,” while recalling her time with him as a “perfect first relationship.”

Matthew Hussey “expanded” her world and introduced her to new things such as Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and Studio Ghibli films, the songstress stated.

Although the two parted ways in 2019, Camila Cabello referred to the year 2018, as a “great year.”

She further added that she wishes “this year to be similar" for her.

About Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello met Shawn Mendes during the filming of her music video of Señorita. This was the exact time when Hussey and the pop star had parted ways.

However, in the following month, Mendes and the Bam Bam singer were spotted holding hands while taking a stroll in West Hollywood, California. Their relationship or romantic involvement was not confirmed until October 2019, and until the time when Mendes made things official.

However, even they called it quits in the year 2021. But in April 2023, the two were rumored to be back together as they were spotted spending time at Coachella.

According to sources who spoke to Page Six, they “remain friends with a lot of love and history between them.”

