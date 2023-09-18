'It was breathtaking to see them still so...': John Legend and Chrissy celebrate 10th wedding anniversary by reportedly renewing vows

To mark their 10th wedding anniversary celebrations, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have reportedly renewed their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. A decade ago, the couple had tied the knot on the 14th of September in Lake Como itself. They returned to their wedding destination surrounded by their loved ones to celebrate their love.

According to a report by People Magazine, a source close to the couple revealed details about the ceremony. Speaking to the magazine, they said, "It was very romantic. They arrived by boat. ... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

The insider continued by revealing, "[John and Chrissy] came out onto a balcony and greeted all the guests. [John] also held a brief speech later, after the dinner. There was dancing and there was a lakeside bar that was a big favorite. The food was appreciated."

The source even mentioned that there were "flowers everywhere," and added that "It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

Teigen also took to her Instagram story earlier this week to tease their wedding anniversary and shared a story captioned, “10th anniversary weekend is commmming.”

The couple chose Villa Pizzo in Lake Como which was the same venue they had decided upon for their wedding a decade ago. According to Chrissy Teigen, Lake Como was the destination where she first realized that she wanted to marry Legend.

Back in 2016, Teigen shared an Instagram post with a happy picture of the couple in Italy and captioned it, "Back to where it all began - Lake Como, Italy - first came here in 2007." She also wrote, "A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are."

Meanwhile, the happy couple share four children: Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Estil Maxine, and Wren Alexander.

