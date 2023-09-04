'It was fantastic, I was thrilled': When Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how she fell in love at first sight with Brad Pitt in 1996

In the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Gwyneth Paltrow, who is now 50 years old, offered a rare and candid glimpse into her past relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. This intimate conversation delved into their whirlwind romance, which spanned from 1994 to 1997, culminating in a heartfelt engagement that was ultimately called off.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow's dating history: Who is Gwyneth Paltrow dating now?

Gwyneth Paltrow' major love at first sight story

Paltrow began by reminiscing about their first encounter, which took place on the set of the crime thriller Seven. She described it as major, major love at first sight, a connection that was instantaneous and undeniable. This spark between the two actors led to a whirlwind romance.

Their love story continued to flourish, and in December 1996, after two years of dating, Pitt proposed to Paltrow in Argentina. Recalling that special moment, Paltrow revealed, One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, I was thrilled. We had talked about it, but I was surprised at the moment, I remember that. I must have been 24.

Gwyneth Paltrow recalls breakup with Brad Pitt

Despite their plans to tie the knot, the couple's journey to the altar was cut short, and just six months after getting engaged, they decided to part ways. Paltrow explained that her decision to call off the engagement was rooted in her feeling of unreadiness for marriage.

She candidly shared, that I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old. And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else.

Paltrow reflected on her younger self, stating, When I look back, I really was a kid, really more than most 22, 24 years old I meet now. I really had not explored who I was, what was important to me, what my boundaries were.

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow announces social media break; says 'Going to work on being present'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's lasting friendship

Remarkably, despite the end of their romantic relationship, Paltrow and Pitt maintained a close and enduring friendship. Paltrow spoke fondly of Pitt, saying, "He's a great guy. He's wonderful, I really like him a lot."

Advertisement

In a previous interview on her Goop website, the two ex-lovers expressed their continued affection for each other. Paltrow even mentioned her late father's approval of Pitt, despite their marriage never materializing. In a light-hearted exchange, Pitt humorously remarked, "Oh man, everything works out, doesn't it?" Paltrow added playfully, "Yes, it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years." Paltrow eventually wed producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018.

ALSO READ: Who was better in bed? Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck; Gwyneth Paltrow spills the beans