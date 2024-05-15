'It Was F***ing Torture': Christina Applegate Reveals She Suffered From Eating Disorder During Married With Children

Christina Applegate had “food and body image” issues growing up.

Her struggle with Anorexia started in the early years of filming the Married With Children series. She revealed crying hysterically over weight gain and constantly worrying over food and calories.

Christine Applegate suffered from an eating disorder on the sets of Married With Children

The Dead To Me actress had “never discussed” her eating disorder publicly until recently on her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s podcast, MeSsy. "I just deprived myself of food for years and years and years. It was f-----g torture," Applegate said.

The trigger that pushed her younger self into the rabbit hole was a neighbor boy calling her fat. "I would eat five almonds in a day. And if I had six, I would cry and wouldn't want to leave the house. And that stuck with me for years and years and years," she added.

On the show Married with Children, her character, Kelly Bundy, was dressed in short skirts and revealing dresses, making her more conscious of her physical appearance. "I wanted my bones to be sticking out, so I didn't eat," she said.

Applegate’s castmates were concerned over her health

Married With Children show had an ensemble cast that completed an 11-year run. So, it’s not presumptuous to believe that the cast had grown closer over the course of filming. The Vacation actress recalled her castmates being concerned over her not eating.

"It was very scary to everyone on set because they were like, 'Christina never eats.' They talked to me about it," she said on the podcast. Applegate admits to being so thin that even size zero clothes weren’t a proper fit for her. The show’s costume design team had to double down on the size, which was still “enormous” for her.

The podcast co-host and her close friend Sigler also experienced a similar issue as a young actress. She recalled that her exercise bulimia intensified while shooting the pilot episode of her show The Sopranos. "I was the fullest I had been ever. I didn't look like any other young woman on any other show that I'd seen," she said.

Applegate and Sigler became close through their shared experience with multiple sclerosis, which the former was diagnosed within 2021.