'It was free from the jeweler': Britney Spears replaces 4-carat wedding ring gifted by Sam Asghari amid divorce news

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari filed for their divorce a couple of weeks ago. Since then the singer has been ultra-active on her Instagram account. But in a recent video, she was seen without her 4-carat-diamond engagement ring. Asghari filed for divorce after 14 months of being married to Spears after they had first tied the knot in June 2022.

Spears recently took to Instagram as she sported a big ring that turned out to be a fake ring following her separation from Sam Asghari. The video saw the singer wearing low-rise underwear matched with a black and blue mock neck bra top as she danced in her room to the tune of S.O.S by Indila. Throughout the video, her attire changed as she twirled around to the music. She wrote in the caption, Re-edit. Evidently, the singer had noticeably changed her 4-carat ring with a large teal moissanite gem set in a silver arrangement. The original ring had been presented to her by Sam back in September 2021.

An Insider reporting to Daily Mail reported, "Sam can have that ring," as Britney is open to giving back her engagement ring to her soon-to-be ex-husband. They continued, "It was free from the jeweler and she doesn’t want it anymore. She has enough diamonds."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari not directly in touch

At present, the 29-year-old and the Oops I Did It Again singer's attorneys are overseeing all communications between them, as the former couple has ceased direct communication. Although both the 41-year-old and Asghari have addressed their divorce on social media, US Weekly has reported that they have refrained from engaging in any direct communication with each other. Following Sam's departure from Britney's house this week, all channels of communication between the pair came to a halt, as stated by insiders to TMZ. Apparently, the news of the American-Iranian fitness trainer filing for divorce came as a surprise for the singer. According to BBC, The divorce petition, recently submitted, referenced "irreconcilable differences" between the 29-year-old, and Britney.

Meanwhile, the two engaged in September 2021, and said their vows on June 2022.

