‘It was frustrating…’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed he was forced to do the X-Men series

Ryan Reynolds is currently the talk of the town as his third Deadpool movie is in production. As the character was originally introduced in the X-Men movie series, the audiences were really expecting to see his solo movie, and it proved to be worth every penny. The movie was appreciated by audiences all around the world as it made billions at the global box office. However, there was a time when the actor revealed that he was forced to do the X-Men series and shared his frustrating experience as he was attached to the Deadpool movie ever since it was in the script.

Ryan Reynolds shared how he was forced to do X-Men movies

While the actor is all set to appear in the third superhero flick, it’s not the first time he’s portrayed the wise-cracking assassin on screen. He was first seen as a gunslinging antihero in 2009 with X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and to Reynolds’ dismay, it included a version of the character way out of line with the fan-favorite version from the comic books. He was not really that keen on taking on the role of the merc with the mouth in X-Men Origins as he shared with 65 about what went wrong the first time around. “It was a very frustrating experience,” said Ryan Reynolds .

Later the actor revealed that he was attached to the character and was forced to do the X-Men Origins: Wolverine because the makers threatened they would take someone else. “I was already attached to the Deadpool movie. We hadn’t at that point written a script yet. [Origins] came along and it was sort of like, ‘Play Deadpool in this movie or we’ll get someone else to.’ And I just said, ‘I’ll do it, but it’s the wrong version. Deadpool isn’t correct in it,'” added the actor.

ALSO READ: ‘I didn't even try to fight it’: When Ryan Reynolds spoke about how Disney once completely ‘shut down’ his Deadpool-Bambi crossover idea

When will Deadpool 3 release?

Being one of the most hotly anticipated movies from a long time, Ryan Reynolds is set to appear as Wade Wilson in his third solo movie which will also introduce him to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, the release date has been changed twice as it was initially announced for September 6, 2024, but it later changed, being pushed back to November 8, 2024.

Let us know in the comments what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'Deadpool is so feminine': When Ryan Reynolds spoke about his stunt doubles having a hard time dropping the macho-man body language for Deadpool