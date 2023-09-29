‘It was fun watching the whole world take it in’: Travis Kelce’s brother Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift’s appearance at the Chiefs game

Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, aged 35, recently spoke about the heightened media attention surrounding his brother Travis Kelce and the pop sensation Taylor Swift. Taylor attended a Kansas City Chiefs game where Travis played, followed by an after-party. Jason appeared on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP, offering his perspective on the whirlwind of excitement that ensued.

Enjoying the global reaction

When asked about Taylor Swift's attendance at Travis' game and the subsequent buzz, Jason Kelce expressed his enjoyment in witnessing the world's response. He said “It ended up she went to the game this week. So it was fun watching the whole world take it in.”

Reflecting on his earlier joke

Jason addressed the humorous remark he made on the radio show a week earlier, where he jokingly confirmed Travis and Swift were "100%" dating. He shared that he had anticipated such a reaction, with Taylor's presence at the game leading to widespread speculation. Jason clarified that his intention was to be sarcastic, and he was pleased that the radio show garnered attention for the comment.

The Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, recently discussed Taylor Swift's appearance on their podcast, highlighting the exciting moments from the game and after-party. While Swift's attendance drew considerable attention, sources suggest that her relationship with Travis is in its early stages, marked by a relaxed and enjoyable connection. As they continue to spend time together, there is no apparent pressure, allowing their bond to develop naturally.

