‘It was great, like the…’: When Nick Jonas shared his thoughts and feelings about his Roka ceremony with Priyanka Chopra

During his guest appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Nick Jonas shared a heartfelt glimpse into the Roka ceremony he and Priyanka Chopra had, an extraordinary cultural event that united their families. As the discussion shifted towards that memorable occasion, Nick couldn't contain his emotions, and he openly conveyed his sentiments about the profound impact of the experience.

Nick Jonas’ POV revolving around his Roka ceremony with Priyanka Chopra

As the topic of the Roka ceremony popped up, Nick began by explaining that the Roka ceremony is a crucial step in the Indian tradition where two families come together to decide if they approve of the union between the couple. He said, “We went for the Roka ceremony, which is basically when the two families come together and decide if they are going to approve of the union or not, and they get to know each other.”

As he proceeded, Nick admitted that he didn't exactly know what it was when they landed in India for the Roka ceremony saying, “I didn't exactly know what it was, but we landed. And I told my brothers, ‘The wedding is going to be enough, trust me, all 18.’”

Despite his initial uncertainty, the Jumanji star vividly described the moment they arrived, mentioning, “And so, definitely, my parents were there with me, it was a beautiful day. But the thing that happened is Priyanka is older than her brother, and although he is three or four years older than me, given that she is the senior in the family to him, she had the big, important role to approve of the union. And by way of being married to her, I also did. So, I really know, I was like, ‘I'm not sure. It was great, like the Godfather scene.’”

Nick Jonas most cherished wedding moment with Priyanka Chopra

The Jealous singer and PC have had many cute moments throughout their relationship. Reportedly, they attended the 2023 Met Gala together, which was their first public appearance since becoming parents.

As per a report by PEOPLE, Nick once shared that one of his favorite memories from their wedding saying, "There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other. They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri. But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant. So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game, but it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

