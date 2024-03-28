'It was hard': How Hoda Kobt Recalls Moving Places; Wants Her Children to Learn From This Experience

Today Show host Hoda Kotb is embracing the joys and challenges of motherhood with her two adorable daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. In a recent episode of her podcast Making Space, Hoda shared insights into her family's move to a new home, highlighting the importance of optimism amidst change. Despite her own childhood experiences with relocation differing, Hoda is focused on creating a positive environment for her children as they embark on this new journey together.

Hoda Kotb recalls about moving places

In the March 27 episode of her Making Space podcast, Hoda Kotb candidly discussed the upcoming move to a new home with her family. Despite her own childhood memories of relocation lacking optimism, Hoda is determined to instill positivity in her children as they navigate this transition, emphasizing the importance of fostering an optimistic outlook towards the future.

She told Arthur Brooks on the show, “I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid. And I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria, I was in fourth grade, I was horrified. Like, we get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

Kotb continued, “It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into.”

Arthur Brooks’ advice to Hoda Kotb

Arthur Brooks, an authority on leadership and happiness at Harvard Business School, empathized with Hoda's concerns. The author of Strength to Strength: Finding Success, Happiness, and Deep Purpose in the Second Half of Life reassured her that her children will inevitably encounter both positive and challenging moments during the move. Advising Hoda to adopt an approach where they act as though they've been residing in the new location for years, he offers a strategy to facilitate their family's adjustment.

He said, “Just pretend, like an Academy Award-winning performance,” urging her to exude confidence and familiarity in her new environment. Furthermore, he proposed the idea of hosting private gatherings such as Bible studies or book clubs as opportunities to connect with others in their new community. He added, “It's a complete game-changer because you speed up the clock.”

