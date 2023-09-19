' It was harmless' Katharine McPhee dismissed old clip with Russell Brand stating it was 'harmless' amid ongoing investigation of Brand

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Katharine McPhee, singer-songwriter and former American Idol alum, has responded to a resurfaced 2013 interview clip in which Russell Brand pulled her onto his lap during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The clip gained attention in light of recent sexual abuse allegations against Brand. McPhee commented on the incident, stating that it was harmless and occurred over a decade ago. Here's what happened.

Katherine McPhee responded to old resurface clip with Russell Brand

In the resurfaced clip, Brand can be seen grabbing McPhee's arm and pulling her onto his lap while appearing on the show. He proceeded to hug her from behind and hold her hips as she tried to free herself. Despite Fallon's pleas for Brand to stop, he continued and even exclaimed, "For the Queen!" before bouncing her on his lap. However McPhee responded to Daily Mail the, “This specific incident was over 10 years ago and it was harmless.”

This incident gained renewed attention as multiple women accused Russell Brand, now 48, of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse dating from 2006 to 2013. These allegations were published in an exposé by the Sunday Times and a Channel 4 Dispatches TV special. One accuser claimed that Brand had raped her against a wall in his Los Angeles home in 2012, just months after his divorce from Katy Perry. Another accuser alleged that she had been in an emotionally abusive and controlling relationship with Brand when she was just 16, the legal age of consent in the UK.

Russell has denied the allegations

Since the allegations emerged, disturbing old videos and comments from the comedian have resurfaced online, including comments he made during a podcast appearance in 2013 where he made inappropriate jokes and references.

As a result of the allegations and public backlash, Brand's comedy tour has been postponed. The controversy has sparked a renewed conversation about his past comments and behavior, and many are calling for further investigation into the allegations against him. Russell responded to these allegations in his recent Instagram post, where the once the actor denied them saying, “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters, or a letter and an email, one from a mainstream media TV company, one from a newspaper, listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks, but amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

