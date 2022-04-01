As It Was: Harry Styles dances and spins on a turntable in this trippy music video for his latest track

Harry Styles fans can now rejoice as the singer has dropped the music video for his new song, As It Were. The new video dropped on March 31 showcases Harry sporting a glittery red jumpsuit with sequins. Sporting the same, Harry can be seen dancing and spinning on a massive turntable. At one point in the video, the singer also strips down to a pair of shorts.

The song features Harry singing the emotional ballad set to some peppy beats as he sings "In this world, it's just us / You know it's not the same as it was." The new track is Styles' first lead single from his upcoming new album Harry’s House which is to be released on May 20. The quirky music video of the song was shot in London last month in collaboration with Ukrainian Grammy-nominated director Tanu Muino.

Check out the song video here:

Harry’s House is the singer's third solo studio album, following 2019′s Fine Line. On March 23, Harry left fans surprised by announcing the arrival of his third album along with a trailer for the same.

The singer's new song has already left fans in love with it as netizens have been going gaga over the same. Harry's new single also comes ahead of the upcoming Grammy Awards. Styles is the only One Direction member to have won a Grammy Award yet. The singer won Best Pop Solo Performance for his song Watermelon Sugar at the 2021 Grammy Awards. As for this year's awards, the star-studded night will be held on April 3.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are still going strong; Couple's families have 'blended seamlessly': Report