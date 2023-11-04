“It was here… Prince of Wales proposed to his wife,” King Charles on the time when Prince Williams proposed Kate Middleton in Kenya

We are revisiting the time when the British royal family spoke about Prince Williams proposing to Kate Middleton. The heir to the British throne picked Africa as his destination of choice for the proposal. It is a known fact that the royals prefer Africa over other destinations due to its privacy from the global media and paparazzi. The lovebirds got engaged in Kenya, to which Prince Williams is connected both philanthropically and emotionally.

King Charles spoke about Prince Williams sharing a special bond with Africa

King Charles spoke at the state banquet in Kenya that happened earlier this week. In his speech, he spoke about the warm memories that his family members share with the African continent. The King took a trip down the memory lane to 2010, when Prince Williams went down on one knee to propose to Kate Middleton in Kenya. He shared, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law.”

A few weeks after the proposal, news of their engagement was shared with the media. Appearing in a joint interview, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton had spoken about their engagement. Prince Williams shared, "As every guy out there will know, it takes a certain amount of motivation to get yourself going. So I was planning it, and then it just felt really right out in Africa. It was beautiful." The Princess of Wales also added, "It was a total shock when it came. There's a true romantic in there."

ALSO READ: 'No old hall would be....': Here's how Prince William reacted when he learned about the ghost of a priest in Anmer Hall of his country home

Prince Williams on why he chose Kenya to propose Kate Middleton

In the interview, Prince Williams revealed why he chose to propose to his lady love in Kenya. He shared, “The African continent holds a very special place in my heart. It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee.”

ALSO READ: 'I still feel a responsibility knowing...': When Prince Harry reportedly revealed he worried about one of Prince William's children becoming a 'spare'