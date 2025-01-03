'It Was Highly Stressful': Zendaya Recalls Losing Dancing With The Stars; Says She Still Harbors ‘Animosity’

Zendaya is quite well-known for her dancing skills, yet she lost the dance reality show Dancing With the Stars more than a decade ago. Speaking to W Magazine, the Challengers actress revealed that she still harbors animosity over that loss.

When the interviewer claimed that she and her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy should have won the ultimate title, Zendaya agreed and said, "Listen, I'm still harboring a little animosity about that."

The Dune actress was 16 years old when she appeared in the ABC dance competition when she was at the peak of her fame starring in Disney Channel shows like Shake It Up and K.C. Undercover. Being a young star, she took that loss to her heart. "I felt that loss. I was only 16 years old, and it was highly stressful," she recalled. "Being on live television every week? It's so scary."

In retrospect, the Euphoria actress wished her younger self would have had a more carefree approach towards the show. She recalled taking the competition too seriously at times that she wished she hadn’t. “I wish I’d enjoyed it a little bit more. But I was stressing myself out. I really went through it on that,” she added.

The actress performed multiple styles on the show with her partner and danced the amba, freestyle, and jive in the special two-night finale of the show in 2013. Despite receiving perfect scores from the entire judge's panel, they were placed second. American Idol alum Kellie Pickler and her partner Derek Hough were crowned winners.

In an October episode of Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast, Zendaya admitted that she never was a fan of the show and didn’t watch it until she was a part of it. “I don't think I was the target demographic,” she said then.

The actress revealed that her grandma was a regular viewer of the show before and after she joined the competition. As for Zendaya herself, she found the whole show a bit too “stressful” to watch even after her season was wrapped.