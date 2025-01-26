‘It Was Hilarious’: Glenn Close Looks Back at THIS Unforgettable SNL Hosting Gig Where She Customized Silver Bells Song

Glenn Close has truly done multiple unforgettable works, one of which includes her early appearances on Saturday Night Live which was in the year 1992. While reflecting on the same episode, she talked about the memorable moment when she customized the iconic, Silver Bells song, bringing her own creative twist to it.

The veteran star spoke about the same with People magazine during the 12th Annual Bring Change To Mind Revels & Revelations Gala. The performer recalled utilizing her monologue on the sketch comedy show to celebrate and give a shoutout to the upstate New York workers of Bedford.

Close reflected on asking all the individuals she saw each day– which included people from gas station, grocery store, a person who set up up birdhouses, authorities, and a fireman. She shared that they all came and “it was during a snowstorm.”

Close stated, “My God, it was hilarious.” In the episode, which was aired on December 12, 1992, the Fatal Attraction star talked about how excited she was to host SNL once again- "especially the Chrismas show," per People magazine.

She then told the audience that many may know her from her work, but not much about her life. She then proceeded to welcome multiple brave individuals from her hometown as they started to sing their own version of the aforementioned Christmas song.

The veteran star gave hilarious anecdotes about how they all play an essential part in keeping the town and sense of community in place. She also gave shoutouts to a landscaper, mailman, fireman, policeman, plumber, ambulance worker, and many more, per the outlet.

At the end of the song, they all sang together, “Ring a ling / We can’t sing / But we get by on our charm.”

