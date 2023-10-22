'It was important that no one...': Britney Spears opens up about her painful home abortion; reveals she 'kept crying and sobbing'

It'll be an understatement to say Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had a topsy-turvy relationship. The duo's time time together was filled with intense media frenzy following them everywhere, and a rumor mill that could start at any time. But in her new memoir, the singer is taking back the hold of her narrative. In a new revealtion about her previously secret pregnancy with Justin, she's opening up about the excruciating painful process that went into her home abortion. Here's what she had to say.

Britney Spears explains her home abortion

According to Page Six, Britney Spears', The Woman in Me, detailed the painful abortion process, the star had to go through. She wrote, "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home." For the unversed, the kind of abortion the singer is reffereing to is possible through medication. She detailed, this process was filled with brutal pain, and cramps, adding, "I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over." As per the singer, the abortion was so agonizing that she doesn't remeber when it all was over. She continued, "It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears broke up with Justin Timberlake for THIS reason: DEETS inside

Britney Spears revealed Justin Timberlake didn't want to be a father

Perhaps the biggest revealation that has come out yet from Spears book, is that she and Justin Timberlake got pregnant while they were dating. But even when it was a shock for the, Stornger singer, she ultimately accepted it, but for the former NSYNC member, it was a huge no-no. She revealed, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy.I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day." But for the now 42-year-old, it was totally different.

The former Disney star continued, "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision," but she adds, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Meanwhile, there has been no official reposnse from Timberlake as of yet. But as per several reports, he's trying his best to block out all discourse reading the situation, and Britney's book.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears confessed cheating on Justin Timberlake with THIS celebrity: DEETS inside