'It was important that no one...': Britney Spears opens up about her painful home abortion; reveals she 'kept crying and sobbing'

Britney Spears' new memoir is revealing, previously unknown details of her infamous relationship with Justin Timberlake. Including, getting rid of their unplanned pregnancy.

Written by Apoorva Rastogi Published on Oct 22, 2023   |  07:52 PM IST  |  1.1K
Getty Images
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Getty Images)

Key Highlight

It'll be an understatement to say Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake had a topsy-turvy relationship. The duo's time time together was filled with intense media frenzy following them everywhere, and a rumor mill that could start at any time. But in her new memoir, the singer is taking back the hold of her narrative. In a new revealtion about her previously secret pregnancy with Justin, she's opening up about the excruciating painful process that went into her home abortion. Here's what she had to say. 

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Getty Images)

Britney Spears explains her home abortion

According to Page Six, Britney Spears', The Woman in Me, detailed the painful abortion process, the star had to go through. She wrote, "It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home." For the unversed, the kind of abortion the singer is reffereing to is possible through medication. She detailed, this process was filled with brutal pain, and cramps, adding, "I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over." As per the singer, the abortion was so agonizing that she doesn't remeber when it all was over. She continued, "It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears broke up with Justin Timberlake for THIS reason: DEETS inside

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake (Getty Images)

Britney Spears revealed Justin Timberlake didn't want to be a father

Perhaps the biggest revealation that has come out yet from Spears book, is that she and Justin Timberlake got pregnant while they were dating. But even when it was a shock for the, Stornger singer, she ultimately accepted it, but for the former NSYNC member, it was a huge no-no. She revealed, "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy.I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day." But for the now 42-year-old, it was totally different. 

The former Disney star continued, "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision," but she adds, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Meanwhile, there has been no official reposnse from Timberlake as of yet. But as per several reports, he's trying his best to block out all discourse reading the situation, and Britney's book.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears confessed cheating on Justin Timberlake with THIS celebrity: DEETS inside

Advertisement

FAQs

How long were Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were together?
They were together from 1999 to 2000
Are Justin Bieber and Britney Spears on good terms?
As per multiple reports, the two are on decent terms, after Justin apologized publicly to her in 2021
What is Britney Spear's net worth?
As per Celebrity Net Worth she's worth USD 70 Million
About The Author
Apoorva Rastogi
Apoorva Rastogi

Apoorva has been a pop-culture fanatic for so long that at this point her brain remembers random memes better

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!