'It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing': When Selena Gomez openly addressed Miley Cyrus feud rumors in terms of Jonas Brothers

In the world of Hollywood, celebrity feuds and romantic entanglements often make headlines, captivating fans and fueling gossip mills. Back in 2016, Selena Gomez sat down with W magazine to address the longstanding rumors of her feud with Miley Cyrus over none other than Nick Jonas. The interview sheds light on their shared crush, their Disney past, and the truth behind the drama. Let's dive into the details and find out how these former Disney darlings put the past behind them.

The interview took place on February 3, 2016, during a time when Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were both in the spotlight and their rumored feud was a topic of discussion.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez unleashes her quirky self as she shares glimpses from recent shoot; Fans are all hearts

The Crush and high school drama

At the heart of the alleged feud was a classic high school scenario: both Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus had a crush on the same guy, Nick Jonas, during their teenage years. This relatable situation caused some speculation and gossip, fueled by their celebrity status as former Disney stars.

Contrary to popular belief, Selena clarifies that there was never an actual feud between her and Miley. Instead, it was a case of two girls finding themselves in a "Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing," where they discovered they both liked the same boy. Selena emphasizes that it was a normal occurrence and that they both eventually moved on.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Miley Cyrus talks about her personality, reveals she is 'not an attention-seeking person'

Common ground with Nick Jonas

The interview also reveals that beyond the shared crush, Selena and Miley had another commonality: the need to shed their Disney personas as they transitioned into adulthood. Selena reflects on how every girl takes a unique path during this transition, acknowledging the differences in their career choices while expressing her respect for Miley's music.

As time passed, both Selena and Miley moved on from the Nick Jonas chapter of their lives. Selena found herself in a high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber, while Miley pursued her own journey with Liam Hemsworth. The interview captures this pivotal moment when they were settling into their own lives, leaving the past behind.

ALSO READ: ‘We have been friends since we used to be young’, says Selena Gomez as both her and Miley Cyrus announce new song