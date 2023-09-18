'It was just a lot of weight comments...': When Sophie Turner got candid about her mental health struggles and depression

Sophie Turner has recently been in the news for her divorce with Joe Jonas . We revisit the time that the actress got candid and personal about going through depression in a podcast with Dr Phil. The actress who rose to fame at a very young age with the hit series Game of Thrones revealed how she went through depression and overcame it.

Sophie Turner gets candid about her struggle with depression

The actress revealed that at a young age when she was shooting Game of Thrones, she faced depression and social media really affected her outlook on life. She shared that she went through mental health difficulties at a tender age of seventeen when she had just hit puberty. This also marked her fourth year working with the show Game of Thrones.

Turner said that the negative comments on social media was what had affected her, "It was just a lot of weight comments," she said, "or I would have spotty skin, because I was a teenager, and that's normal, and I used to get a lot of comments about my skin and my weight and how I wasn't a good actress.”

Sophie Turner had once contemplated suicide at the young age of seventeen

She however clarified that social media was not the cause of her depression but it acted as a catalyst. Things took a darker turn when her depression affected her self-consciousness and led to a lack of motivation. She had a hard time getting out of bed and had contemplated suicide as well. Talking to Dr. Phil, she said, "I don't think I viewed myself as worthy of anything that I was doing."

In the same interview, she mentioned that back then, her relationship with Joe Jonas had become a space for her. She said, "When someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you really think about why that is and I think that makes you love yourself a bit more. So yeah, I love myself.”

Sophie Turner on the work front

Sophie Turner will next be seen in the series Joan where she essays the role of Joan Hannington, a British jewel thief.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner's lip lock moment with co-star amid her divorce from Joe Jonas