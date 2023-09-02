'It was just a very scary': When Hailey Bieber opened up about Justin Bieber's 'random' Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis

Justin Bieber had found himself unexpectedly diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome that sent half of his face into paralysis in 2022. Hailey Bieber in an interview shortly after the announcement opened up about her husband's situation and health. The singer had broke the news to his fans and the world through his Instagram account where he posted a short video of himself suffering from the condition. Here's what Hailey had to say about it.

Hailey Bieber spoke out about her husband's health

In 2022 during an interview with Good Morning America, the then 25-year-old opened up about Justin's health. She revealed, "He’s getting better every single day… He’s feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he’s going to be totally okay." Hailey expressed her gratitude to fans and those who had extended their support to the couple. She also conveyed how this experience had deepened their connection and strengthened their relationship.

The Rhodes Skin stated, "Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It’s actually been really amazing…" As per reports, the "silver lining" for the couple during those tough times was that they had gotten closer. She added, "It brings us a lot closer because you’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other, and there’s something that really bonds you through these times."

Justin Biber explained his Ramsay Hunt syndrome

On June 10, Bieber made an announcement on Instagram about his diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In the video, he revealed the facial paralysis on one side of his face. He also mentioned that he had to cancel his upcoming performances because of the unexpected situation. He explained "As you can see this eye is not blinking, I can’t smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move," which revealed the full picture to his fans.

Meanwhile, the singer is doing much better now, a year later, which is no surprise as the singer had assured fans that he was getting better every passing day.

