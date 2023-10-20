'It was just after my high school...': When Kristen Stewart gushed about her 'weird' and 'uncomfortable' years of Twilight

Kristen Stewart, known for her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight movie series, opened up about her Twilight years during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. The actress, who was 26 years old at the time, reflected on her past and the incredible success of the film series.

Kristen Stewart gushed about her Twilight years

When looking at old photos from that time, Stewart described feeling saying, "I look at [photos from back then] and I feel like I'm looking at a college yearbook," Stewart added "It was just after my high school experience would have been, so it feels like just after. I don't jump right back into those memories, but as soon as you see a picture, you're like, 'Oh, God, it was yesterday.'"

The actress continued, "It was something I really invested in and mattered to so many people, it was something personal that became not the most personal thing, which is awesome because to share that is great, but then at the same time [it isn't]."

At the time of Twilight's release in 2008, "I was 17 or 18 when it all kind of went down, and that's the most uncomfortable, terrible, weird [time], at the same time, it's good. It kind of forced me to stand attention in this way, which, I didn't have." She noted that she didn't have a similar experience before Twilight. Stewart, along with her co-star Robert Pattinson, who was 22 at the time, saw the series become a massive success, grossing over USD 3.3 billion at the box office.

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Cruise once revealed the biggest Mission Impossible stunt ever to exist? Find out

Kristen Stewart on her future ambitions

However, Stewart emphasized that she doesn't dwell on the past. She mentioned how some actors struggle to let go of their past successes, but she is satisfied, happy, and focused on her future. She stated "As time goes on, who knows what my ambitions and objectives will be? Who knows how I'm gonna feel about what I do and what that's gonna turn into? I have a feeling that I'm gonna do this for a while -- at least, being involved in this industry."

Since her Twilight days, Kristen Stewart has appeared in various films, such as Clouds of Sils Maria, Still Alice, and Café Society. She talked about her role in Ang Lee's war drama, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, highlighting her continued commitment to her acting career.

ALSO READ: 'I find myself in a season of heartbreak': Lupita Nyong'o announces breakup with Selema Masekela; FANS rally around