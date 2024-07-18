'It Was Just Insta-Family': Riki Lindhome Opens Up About Her Marriage With Fred Armisen and Their Baby

Wednesday star Riki Lindhome is opening up about what family life has been like with husband and former costar Fred Armisen and her two-year-old son Keaton. While the family did not come together in a traditional way, Lindhome explains to PEOPLE magazine what went into making this beautiful bond when she gave birth to her son via surrogacy and then married her now husband back in 2022.

Riki Lindhome shares how Fred Armisen and her got together

Lindhome and Armisen had both known each other for about 15 years, but the romance did not spark until they were cast in one of Netflix’s most popular originals, Wednesday. Lindhome appeared as Dr. Valerie Kinbott, Wednesday's therapist, whilst the latter played the character of Uncle Fester.

The cast and crew were in Romania for the shooting when the sparks eventually flew between the pair, and as Lindhome describes to the outlet, her heart ultimately overruled her brain. “I could tell I was having feelings, but then I was like, ‘Well, I can’t say anything because I’m about to have a baby,” describes the star, as she was also preparing for the birth of her child through a surrogate.

When Keaton was born, Armisen was away for shooting, and this is when she was met with the question: is this what she envisions as their future? So when the star returned, the comic asked Armisen upfront if this was something that he wanted for himself. They had been dating for a few weeks, but taking up parenting duties is a tough and life-altering decision, as one-half of the comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates acknowledge.

“All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that's not for you, it doesn't make you a jerk. I'm not mad at you,” she recalled her conversation with Armisen, “I told him, ‘So you just tell me what your heart says,’” and to her surprise, it was an instant yes. “It was just insta-family, basically,” she affirms.

Marriage and motherhood for Riki Lindhome

The lovebirds exchanged vows three months later, in a low-key ceremony. “The wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream,” she recalled the times in 2022, which the newborn attended as a witness.

But having a youngling comes with another set of responsibilities, which is what hindered the star from taking time off for a brief vacation since Keaton would have to be left without the parents for some time. The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in Iceland, while their toddler got to spend time with Lindhome’s parents.

She recently put out a song called Don’t Google Mommy, with the premise of it being Lindhome’s fame through Garfunkel & Oats and a comical warning for Keaton to not look up her name on Google. She also performed in a live show titled Dead Inside, one of her first ever, where she engaged in a candid discussion about infertility.

