‘It Was Just Silence’: Anthony Mackie On His Failed Spike Lee TV Movie That Was Supposed To Be A Hit

Anthony Mackie recalls his failed movie venture with Spike Lee. Mackie starred in a 2004 TV movie, Sucker Free City, which was supposed to serve as an idea for a TV series in the later months. While the Marvel actor thought the movie would have a banging star, it happened the opposite. The actor revealed that when the film was dropped, it was all silence.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor shared that not only Sucer Free City, but he also faced failure with his other 2004 movie, She Hate Me. The latter, too, was directed by Lee but received lukewarm reviews from viewers.

What did Anthony Mackie say about working with Spike Lee and the movies failing?

Mackie, in his interview with Variety, shared about his experience working with Lee. Tyler James Williams joined the Marvel actor in his interview with the media portal. The Captain America actor shared, "My first movie I did with Spike.” To this, Williams interrupted, “What movie is this?” And Mackie was fast enough to reply, "Exactly. The movie came out and it was just... silence.”

The Marvel actor went on to add that Sucker Free City was supposed to be the showtime answer to The Wire, which ran on TV sets successfully for 5 seasons. Mackie revealed, “It was supposed to be Showtime’s answer to The Wire. We shot it and crushed it. It was supposed to be a series, but the pilot was a straight-up movie.”

As the cast derailed the film, things quickly began to go wrong for the actor and filmmaker. The Twisted Metal actor shared, “The head of Showtime left, they brought in another dude, and Spike didn’t quite see eye to eye, then all of a sudden all the wheels fell off.”

Anthony Mackie managed to sign another Spike Lee film after Sucker Free City

Even after Mackie and Spike Lee’s film failed amongst the audience, the Marvel star managed to get together with Lee to sign yet another movie, She Hate Me. Mackie recalled the director’s words as he said, "At the end of the day, [Lee] goes, 'What are you doing after this?'… 'Nothing! I go job to job!'" The actor added, “A week later, my agent called me and he's like, 'I guess things are going well with Spike — he offered you another movie.'"

However, the movie too failed at the box office and faced heavy criticism from viewers for its controversial storyline.

