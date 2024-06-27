‘It Was Kind Of Perfect': Tanner Adell Talks About Creating Country Version of Beyonce's Drunk In Love

Beyonce’s Drunk In Love, released in 2013, took the industry by storm with its trap beats and bass. The singer further impressed the masses when she performed Drunk In Love during her 2018 Coachella performance. Among the masses was the country singer, Tanner Adell, who was immediately hit hard by Beyonce’s stunning performance, and contemplated creating a country version of her hit song.

Adell's wish to cover Beyonce’s Drunk In Love in a revamped country version came true, as she contributed to the Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Beyoncé Covered. The playlist created by Apple Music includes the rising black country artists who covered Beyonce’s songs in their style.

Tanner Adell on covering Beyonce’s Drunk In Love

In her interview with PEOPLE, Adell revealed that she had a different version of Beyonce’s Drunk In Love when she enjoyed the singer’s 2018 performance at Coachella. Since that performance, Adell always had an idea of the country version of Drunk In Love in her mind.

Eventually, Tanner Adell got the chance to record the country version of Drunk In Love for the Apple Music Nashville Sessions: Beyoncé Covered. It might be difficult for one to imagine a hip track song as Drunk In Love, in a country version. But that was not the case with Adell and her fellow music artists who used a pedal steel guitar to recreate the country music-inspired opening of the song.

Advertisement

“There’s some guitar riffs in there that are so country that shouldn’t work. Every country artist has a song about being drunk, so it was kind of perfect,” Adell stated.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tanner Adell? Everything To Know About Singer Featured On Blackbiird Track From Beyonce's New Album Cowboy Carter

Tanner Adell on her feature in Beyonce’s album, Cowboy Carter

Talking about her surprising feature in Beyonce’s eighth studio album, Cowboy Carter, Adell exclaimed that this collaboration was a “win” for both her and her fans. The rising country music star further expressed her gratitude towards her fans who have been supporting and following her from the very beginning of her journey.

“I saw a lot of growth and, I mean, a lot of interest, but I think mostly it just kind of opened the door for people to go, ‘Oh, this girl’s been here,’ because my dedicated fan base is like, ‘We’ve been here! We’ve been following her for the two years she’s been doing this!’ Which is so funny to me,” Adell commented.

Advertisement

Tanner Adell featured in two of Beyonce's songs, Blackbiird and Ameriican Requiem. Blackbiird is a cover of The Beatles’ 1968 song, which is also the favorite of Adell’s father. Tanner Adell’s new single, Too Easy, is featured in the upcoming film, Twisters, which will be released on July 19, 2024.

ALSO READ: Beyonce Fans Are Convinced Singer Will Make Surprise Appearance At Stagecoach 2024; Here's Why