'It was like being born, over and...': When Tom Holland discussed difficulties he faced while filming In the Heart of the Sea

In a display of commitment to authenticity, Tom Holland, the actor who portrays cabin boy Thomas Nickerson in In the Heart of the Sea found himself immersed in an unforgettable and nauseating experience about which he opened to Independent in 2015. Director Ron, known for his unwavering dedication to realism, had a prosthetic whale head constructed for a pivotal scene. Holland's account of this ordeal is nothing short of gripping.

When Tom Holland revealed his account of filming In the Heart of the Sea

In the heart of the Dutch rainy season, Holland was frequently drenched to the bone. But it was a particular scene that pushed the boundaries of realism to new depths. While filming, covered head to toe in vaseline to mimic the slick surface of a whale's belly, Holland was tasked with squeezing himself into this grotesque cavity. The ordeal began with a literal bump in the road, as a bucket was tossed down ahead of him, inadvertently becoming a bruising obstacle.

Tom mentioned, “Ron was adamant on making everything as authentic as possible, he had a prosthetic whale head built and I had to cover myself in vaseline and clamber in. They threw a bucket down first and I banged my head on it.

Holland described this whole filming incident as vicious and a never ending cycle. He mentioned, “The worst part was trying to get back out again because it was so slippy. I’d get half way up and slip right back in again. Eventually they’d throw me a rope and drag me out. It was like being born, over and over again, all night long.”

How did the audience receive Tom Holland's performance in In the Heart of the Sea

Tom Holland received acclaim from critics for his role in In the Heart of the Sea. In an interview with Collider, it was noted that his performance was both mature and vulnerable.

In another interview with USA Today, Holland admitted feeling nervous about working with seasoned A-list actors and being the youngest on the set. Nevertheless, his performance in the movie has been praised by critics.

