‘It was like Britney was her captive’: Andy Cohen recalls interview with Spears during her conservatorship

In a recent revelation, Andy Cohen reminisces about an interview he had with Britney Spears during her tumultuous conservatorship, which was allegedly controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears. Cohen describes the encounter as "creepy" and "weird," adding it looked like Britney was held captive.

Andy Cohen unveils Britney Spears' disturbing interview

During an episode of his radio show, Radio Andy, Cohen disclosed the unnerving details of his 2013 interview with Britney Spears. The interview took place as part of her Britney Jean album release party. It was organized to help her grow more at ease with potentially appearing on Cohen's late-night TV show, Watch What Happens Live. Cohen said that he had traveled from New York City to Los Angeles for the interview, and importantly, their conversation was not recorded or filmed.

ALSO READ: The Woman In Me: Britney Spears' top 5 revelations from the memoir

Britney Spears' 'captor'

Cohen said that two media friends involved in a documentary about the Grammy winner had warned him about a mysterious woman who constantly shadowed Britney. Andy said, “They said, ‘There’s this woman who is at Britney’s side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it’s really creepy.'” Even when Cohen himself reached Los Angeles to interview Spears, he had a similar experience, recalling it Andy said, “It was like Britney was her captive; [the woman] was her captor. … It was really creepy, really creepy. And whispering in her ear before everything. … And [Britney’s] like, ‘Mhm, mhm.'”

ALSO READ: Britney Spears recalls running into ex Justin Timberlake before 2007 VMA’s disastrous performance as a girl was ‘shaking her breasts’ in his face

Although Britney mentioned this woman by name in her memoir, The Woman in Me, Cohen did not identify her.

The unsettling interview also included an incident where the team brought a birthday cake for Britney, even though it wasn't her birthday. Cohen speculated that it might have been done for the cameras. Britney Spears, in her recently released tell-all, exposed the almost 14 years she spent under her father's control, describing him as a "cult leader." She alleged that he overworked her, mishandled her finances, body-shamed her, imposed a strict diet, and forced her into rehab. Fortunately, the controversial conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

ALSO READ: ‘Proud of her’: Sam Asghari reacts after Britney Spears calls him a ‘gift from god’ in her memoir