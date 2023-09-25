‘It was like this massive game of Werewolf...’: When Andrew Garfield admitted he found lying about his appearance in Spider-Man No Way Home ‘weirdly enjoyable’

In the world of Hollywood secrets and blockbuster revelations, few events generated as much excitement and intrigue as the return of Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. As enthusiasts anxiously anticipated the movie's premiere, speculations circulated regarding the comeback of renowned Spider-Man actors. Garfield, who had reprised his role as the beloved web-slinger, went to great lengths to deny his involvement. However, with the cat finally out of the bag, he revealed the thrill of his elaborate ruse eventually.

The thrill of secrecy: How Andrew Garfield kept Spider-Man fans guessing

“It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie,” Garfield admitted during an interview. The actor added, “But it was also weirdly enjoyable.” Andrew drew parallels between his experience and the popular party game Werewolf, where players must hide their true identities. For Garfield, the whole ordeal felt like a high-stakes game of Werewolf with fans and journalists, all while trying to keep them guessing.

Despite the discomfort of weaving a web of lies, Garfield justified his actions by putting himself in the shoes of a Spider-Man fan. He questioned, “Would I want to discover it when I went to the theater? Would I want to be guessing, guessing, guessing?” His response was clear: fans would certainly appreciated genuinely believing he wasn't in the film until they witnessed it themselves.

Guarding the spidey secret: Garfield’s battle against set leaks in Spider-Man: No Way Home

This commitment to preserving the surprise went beyond just interviews. Garfield revealed that he was disheartened by set leaks that threatened to shatter the film’s secret. “I worked so hard to keep it secret that I was in Atlanta shooting,” he expressed with a sigh.

The actor added, “All these leaks were happening, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, guys, what the hell is going on?’”

However, the hard work paid off in spades. Spider-Man: No Way Home delivered a thrilling and unexpected crossover that sent shockwaves through the Spider-Man fandom. As the credits rolled and fans erupted in applause, Andrew Garfield knew he had played an essential role not only on-screen but also in the suspenseful anticipation leading up to the film’s release. While lying might not be his forte, he succeeded in convincing the world that he wasn’t in the movie, ultimately making his appearance more electrifying.

