'It Was Like Working With A Brilliant Actress': Will Smith Reveals He Nearly Adopted His I Am Legend Co-Star Dog Abbey

Will Smith recently gushed about his co-star German shepherd dog Abbey, who starred alongside him as Sam in the 2007 post-apocalyptic action thriller film I Am Legend. Smith revealed that he was amazed by how well she acted her part in the movie.

He said seeing her performance almost made him feel like he was working with a "brilliant actress." The Bad Boys: Ride or Die movie actor also shared that he tried to adopt his canine co-star but couldn't, as Abbey was not up for adoption.

Will Smith gushed about his co-star dog Abbey from I Am Legend

Will Smith recently appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones and discussed his career and movies. Smith also recalled an interesting story, revealing that he tried to adopt his canine co-star Abbey, who starred alongside him in I Am Legend.

The actor shared that he was amazed by her performance and gushed about how well-trained she was for playing her part in the movie. Smith began by saying, "It was like Abbey spoke English."

He then joked about how she could even find a phone for you, noting, "You could say, 'Hey, Abbey, did you see where I left my phone?' And she goes, [barks and points to the phone]. It was like she could literally understand you."

In the movie, Will Smith played the role of Dr. Robert Neville, the only man left to survive in Manhattan with his German Shepherd Samantha (Abbey) after all humans turned into monsters.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Smith Reveals His Top Four Career-Defining Films And The Pursuit of Happyness Leads List; Check Out Other Names

Will Smith revealed he tried to adopt his co-star dog Abbey

During the episode, Smith admitted that he tried to adopt Abbey, but she was not available for adoption. He quipped, "Abby was the breadwinner of her family, and she had to stay."

Smith also praised her acting ability as he recalled a scene from their movie when the canine had to act like she was dead. He said, "It was really amazing to watch the scene where she bites, bites, bites, where we have to do the scene where I choke her out, and she lays out, and Abbey's doing that."

ALSO READ: What Is Will Smith's Best Movie that Made His Career? Bad Boys Actor Reveals

The Emancipation movie actor then revealed how Abbey was so trained to play dead on command that when the trainer told her to act "dead," she would stop moving and pretend to be dead, making it feel like he was working with a "brilliant" actress.

Smith said, "He trained Abbey to go limp and lay there, and I was like, 'How do you train a dog to go limp?' She would bite, bite, bite, and he would say, 'Abbey, die!' and she would play dead. I laid her down, and it was like working with a brilliant actress."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to reports, Will Smith will potentially return to his role in the forthcoming I Am Legend movie sequel, which is currently in development, with actor Michael B. Jordan reportedly joining him in the project.