‘It Was Magic’: Colin Farrell Breaks Down In Tears As Son James Takes First Steps After Angelman Syndrome Diagnosis

Colin Farrell recently shared a touching and emotional moment with his fans, revealing that he burst into tears when his son, James, took his first steps. This significant milestone occurred shortly before James' fourth birthday. Farrell discussed this profound experience in an interview with People magazine.

The actor explained that his son's occupational therapist had asked him to come in for a special demonstration. “I knew they were working on walking. And I stood over there, and she let him go, and he just came to [me],” Farrell explained. The sight of his son approaching him was so profound and magical, according to Farrell.

He remembered being overwhelmed by the beauty of the moment and saying, “I’ll never forget just the face of determination on him as he walked toward me.” According to Farrell, James took about six steps before breaking down in tears.

Farrell and his ex-partner Kim Bordenave first learned that James had cerebral palsy when he was one year old. This was because the symptoms resembled Angelman syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder. At the time, James was really checked out because he wasn't sitting or crawling. It wasn't until James turned two that the correct diagnosis of Angelman syndrome was given.

Farrell praised his son's perseverance, noting that James had worked so hard all his life to get to this point. The actor stated James' determination and effort in his therapy and milestones, reflecting on how far he has come since his diagnosis.

In addition to sharing his personal story, Farrell spoke about his new initiative, the Colin Farrell Foundation. The foundation's mission is to help families with children who have special needs, such as Angelman syndrome. Farrell established this foundation to provide more opportunities and assistance to families, ensuring they get the help they deserve.

Farrell explained his motivations for establishing the foundation, saying, that for years he wanted to do something in the realm of providing greater opportunities for families who have a child with special needs, to receive the support that they deserve, basically assistance in all areas of life. He is willing to grant individuals like James the right to a greater degree of individuality and autonomy in life, as well as a greater sense of community.

Farrell and Bordenave filed for James' conservatorship in May 2021. This legal action was taken to ensure that James received adequate support as he grew into adulthood.

Farrell showed a major concern for families with special needs children, saying that once the child turns 21, they're kind of on their own. He added that existing safeguards frequently disappear, leaving young adults without the necessary support.

