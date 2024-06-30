'It Was Massive': Zach Bryan Shares Clip Of Spider Crawling On Him Mid-Concert; See HERE

During a concert in Columbus, Ohio, country singer Zach Bryan got caught off guard. Once, during his performance, a big spider descended on him. He stopped dancing for a while to take care of this issue. Bryan even took a video of the moment and posted it on his social media accounts. Although he had to stop for some time, he resumed his performance to prove that nothing could hinder him from dancing.

In a social media post on June 23, Zach described the encounter writing, “Guys a whole a** spider climbed on me during my set last night and I stopped mid-set to swat it off of me." The musician also shared that he was afraid to "make a big deal of it because NOBODY saw it." He further revealed that the spider was humongous in size.

Fans who watched Zach’s video and other songs he posted on TikTok could find the spider crawling across his chest and up to his shoulder while performing what might be his hit song Something in the Orange.

One of the funniest encounters Zach Bryan got on stage was when he recently stopped singing in the middle of his performance and shooed away a spider climbing on his body. He laughed and said sorry to everyone present before proceeding with his comedy.

Bryan is on his Quittin’ Time Tour at the moment and has two more shows lined up for Brooklyn in December, while on July 4 the singer plan to release his fifth studio album, The Great American Bar Scene. Zach Bryan Halts Concert for Uninvited Guest: A Spider on Stage.

Zach Bryan pens heartfelt birthday tribute to girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia

Before his spider ordeal, Zach Bryan celebrated his girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia’s, birthday with an endearing message on her allocated Instagram account on June 17.

“You turn 25 today. 25 years of making people laugh, bringing kindness into rooms, and carrying the weight of everyone around you like it’s easy,” he captioned his post.

The singer also praised his partner for not judging people on first glance and having her own opinions. He also showed her his love for making "every passing day warmer no matter the weather.” Zach concluded his post proclaming his love fo Brianna and said he wishes to do the same after another 25 years.

