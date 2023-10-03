‘It was more entertaining…’: When Jennifer Aniston admitted she watched FRIENDS’ blooper and laughed

FRIENDS is a comfort show for millions of fans around the world. They connect with the eccentric characters and their everyday antics, lending great humor to even the most relatable situations. For the cast members of the iconic show, it seems to hold a similar value. They got a chance to experience their glory days again when they were part of one of television’s most beloved shows. However, rather than watching the whole show on repeat, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow prefer watching the show’s bloopers, being rather entertained by their past selves’ antics.

The one where Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow reunite

Back in 2020, in the midst of the strictest lockdown, many people found solace in rewatching their favorite sitcom on repeat. During the same time, two of the most iconic cast members from that same show happened to have a mini-reunion on Variety’s Actors on Actors segment. While interacting, the former co-stars stumbled on the topic of their iconic sitcom, where Jennifer Aniston revealed that she still happens to catch a rerun of the show whenever it airs on television. In addition to the actual episodes, the Horrible Bosses actor also enjoys watching the behind-the-scenes bloopers of the show.

"This one time I was with Courteney [Cox], and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing," Aniston revealed, "And then we stumbled on—there's bloopers online, like, 15 minutes of bloopers—and we sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves." In response to this, Lisa Kudrow revealed that she had done the same many times, shedding light on the fact that even the cast members of the show aren’t exactly immune to its charms.

ALSO READ: 'I wouldn't feel good going to work...': Jennifer Aniston thanks Friends co-star for one thing that could've destroyed the cast dynamic

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow on their careers after FRIENDS

In the same conversation, the former FRIENDS stars talked about their recent career endeavors at the. Jennifer Aniston who was at that time starring in her acclaimed role as Alex Levy in Apple’s The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow who was showing her comedic chops once again in Netflix’s Space Force.

Incidentally, both of their shows had a common element in the name of another legend from an equally iconic sitcom- Steve Carell . The former The Office alum had a starring role in both of these shows, and his co-stars from these two shows had only the best things to say about him. “You are comforted by his (Steve's) presence on the sets” Jennifer reveals. “He emits decency” chimes in Kudrow. The shared bonding of the former co-stars on their affinity for FRIENDS bloopers and admiration for their new co-star was endearing to witness.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: Here’s where the cast members of Friends are 17 years later