'It Was My First Time Living Away': Kourtney Kardashian Shares Throwback Photos From Freshman Year In College

In a digital world where trends come and go in the blink of an eye, there's something undeniably captivating about the resurgence of 90s fashion. Kourtney Kardashian, founder of lemme, recently shared the 90s throwback from her college days.

Homesick Memories: Kourtney Kardashian's college throwback

Kourtney recently posted a picture on Instagram from her freshman year at Southern Methodist University in Texas in 1998. She talked about feeling homesick when away from her family, especially during her first time living away from home. Kourtney fondly remembered moments with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kim Kardashian, during their visits.

In her long caption she wrote, “College Kourt 😎 Freshman year in front of my dorm at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas 1998.”

She continued, “ Isn’t it funny how a simple photograph can bring back so many memories… I remember @krisjenner and @cicibussey coming to visit me and I was so homesick because it was my first time living away from home.”

She conclued the caption, “We would go to this little market and get salads from the salad bar, a fresh sourdough loaf, raw oatmeal raisin cookie dough and a bottle of wine and have it back at our hotel room! My mom and I would cry so hard every time she left me to go back or when I would leave home to go back to college. Ohhhhh the mems …”.

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian's academic journey stands out. Starting in Texas, She later completed her studies at the University of Arizona in 2002, graduating with a major in theater arts and a minor in Spanish.

Family ties and college vibes: Kim Kardashian's walk down memory lane

In a social media post, Kim Kardashian took a stroll down memory lane, sharing a candid glimpse into her university days with her older sister Kourtney. The post, shared in 2021, shed light on their escapades in Tucson, where Kim, then 43, fondly recalled her role as Kourtney's designated driver.

Kim captioned the image, “College Years Baby!!! University of Arizona single handedly stopped me from turning into a wild party girl. I remember visiting Kourt on campus and being her designated driver. I hated all of the wild parties so much that I stayed home and never wanted to drink or party EVER…so thank you U of A. I was never a student there but u shaped my life more than you know 😂”

This snippet of sisterly nostalgia offers a refreshing contrast to the glitz and glamour usually associated with the Kardashian name.

ALSO READ: 'Very Happy With Life': Insider Says Kourtney Kardashian Has Become Kind To Herself While Growing Older