'It was real and legal': Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly tied knot for 'religious' reasons

Kanye West recently got married to Bianca Censori, and there's a bit of an interesting story behind it. As per US Weekly, they had a legal wedding because they wanted to “be intimate” as a couple, you know, like husband and wife. They did this in secret.

Inside Kanye West and Bianca Censori's wedding

But the main reason they got married was "religious" and because the couple are “also in love.” So, they had a more formal ceremony after the secret one. So this time, it was not just for being close but also because they truly cared about each other. People thought their first wedding wasn't legally binding, but it turns out it was. They used a special kind of marriage license to keep it private. An insider told Page Six that, “Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills, it was real and legal.” They got married on December 20, 2022, in California. And all of this happened shortly after Kanye West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Their marriage was kept very secret many people thought it was non-legally binding, but their marriage was announced legal in the court last week. The insider told Page Six, “Ye has been a megastar for two decades and counting, and his first marriage was to someone who lives almost full-time in front of a camera,” stating the reason why the couple kept their wedding private. They further added, “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that’s just for them.”

Kanye and Bianca's religious beliefs

Kanye West has been talking a lot about his faith in God over the years. In 2019, he started something called "Sunday Service." He took his songs and turned them into gospel music. He even released an album called Jesus Is King that was all about his faith. Kanye said that now he wants to tell people about Jesus because he's a follower of Christ. While we don't know much about Bianca's beliefs, we do know that she and Kanye have gone to church together. They even brought Kanye's oldest daughter, North, to church. For the unversed, Kanye has four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. They have two daughters, North and Chicago, and two sons, Saint and Psalm.