'It Was Really Cool For My Kids': Josh Charles Shares Experience Working On Taylor Swift's Fortnight Video

Josh Charles, the actor famous for being on The Good Wife, recently acted alongside Ethan Hawke in Taylor Swift's music video for Fortnight, which came out on April 19.

When Swift asked him to be in the video, Charles couldn't believe it at first. He told The Post while talking about his new show on Hulu called The Veil (which starts on Tuesday), He had to make sure it wasn't some kind of prank like on Punk'd. But then, he got really excited.

Charles said about his friend from Dead Poets Society, Ethan Hawke, He thought it was a cool idea Taylor had, and he was really touched by it. Charles added they both had an amazing time that day. He brought along his 10-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter with his wife, Sophie Flack. “It was a great opportunity for us to spend some time together and laugh. It was great. I was super excited about it. And it was really cool for my kids," he said.

In Swift's music video for her song from the album The Tortured Poets Department, she wakes up in what seems to be an asylum Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Post Malone, who's also part of the song, shows up as an ex-lover.

Josh Charles and Ethan Hawke act as scientists in a laboratory setting. Eventually, Malone steps in to rescue Swift from the experiments happening in the lab.

Advertisement

Shortly after the video came out, Swift wrote on Instagram about Malone “blew me away on set as our tortured tragic hero and I’m so grateful to him for everything he put into this collaboration … I’m still laughing from getting to work with the coolest guys on earth, @ethanhawke and @mrjoshcharles (tortured poets, meet your colleagues from down the hall, the dead poets).”

Reunion of Charles and Hawke on set

In the video, the names of Charles and Hawke's characters from the 1989 film are written on their lab coats.

Charles told NYPost that he and Hawke keep in touch a lot. They see each other and exchange texts frequently. Charles mentioned that Hawke even did a voiceover for his documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, called The Last Movie Stars. Although they've collaborated on voice work, they realized they hadn't been on camera together in a while.

He said they were laughing about that. By the time they got to the video shoot, it was pretty late, and they were tired and acting silly. Charles and Hawke had a lot of laughs. It was all good vibes.

Taylor Swift: A director and collaborator par excellence

When talking about working with Swift, Charles mentioned how pleasantly surprised he was by how approachable and cool she was. He admitted he wasn't sure what to expect, but found her down-to-earth demeanor really refreshing.

He added that Taylor is at the top of the world right now, but she just felt like such a grounded, cool person. He felt great chatting with her and spending the day working and laughing together.

Swift also directed the video, and Charles had only good things to say about her directing style. He noted, She was a fantastic director, too. She's his kind of director — she knows what she wants, and they have to do it 18 times.

ALSO READ: What Is Taylor Swift's Fortnight About? Lyrics Meaning Explored As Pop Star Drops Music Video