'It was really crazy..: Tori Kelly addresses her 'scary' health issues

Tori Kelly appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show this Tuesday and shared with the host about what went down with her health this past summer. For the unversed, a few weeks ago Tori suddenly collapsed and got blood clots all over. The songwriter’s family and friends were reportedly scared and her rep updated the fans on the harrowing situation. However, currently, she’s safe and appreciates her doctors to be spot-on. Read more here.

Here’s what went down with Tori Kelly’s health this summer

During the show, Hudson showed her concern telling the star, "You were in the hospital this past summer, you scared us, girl,” to which Kelly replied quite briefly. She said, "I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary.” The singer added, “My family was definitely there for me. I had peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on.”

The former American Idol contestant said with relief and gratitude, "I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy." She ensured that her fans knew she felt amazing and was really grateful. "It seems like it’s a manageable thing now, I feel amazing," she continued, “They’re still monitoring me, but yeah I feel great. I’m back to singing and back to doing my thing. I feel really good, I’m really grateful.”

Tori Kelly resumed her music EPs right after she got back from the hospital

On being asked by the host if she got back to work right after coming from the hospital, the singer said that her music was scheduled to come out that same week. "It was already scheduled and I kinda had the option like, ‘Okay do I want to push it back even more?” Kelly added, "And I decided I’m still gonna put out this music even though I can’t promote it the way that I usually would."

Along with the Take Control tour, Tori got back to the activities in September, which started on Sept 10 in Toronto and ended on Sept 26 in Los Angeles. On July 18, the 30-year-old released her EP Tori. She described her song as happy and fun, "Everything happens for a reason but I’m glad I was able to still put out the music,” she said with reference to her releasing just after getting back from a health hazard.

