‘It was really hard’, Cole Sprouse opens up about his on-and-off relationship with Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse recently opened up about his on-and-off relationship with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart on the Call Her Daddy podcast. The full interview of this podcast will be released on Wednesday as Sprouse opens up more about his previous relationships. Here are more details about the couple’s relationship.

Cole Sprouse about his ex-relationship

On Monday, Cole Sprouse admitted that the previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart was really hard. He said, ‘I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other’. The Riverdale actor also said in the podcast that he has been cheated on almost all of the previous relationships. Reportedly this has led fans to question whether Reinhart also cheated on Sprouse or their breakup was amicable.

When asked about the aftermath of their break-up as they had to work together in Riverdale, Cole Sprouse said that they didn’t handle it well in the beginning.

In May 2020, it was reported that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart had ended their relationship after about three months of dating. They called quits to their relationship before the pandemic started and quarantined them separately. However, they remained good friends.

Earlier, Sprouse also took to Instagram to inform fans about their split. He wrote that falling in love with Lili was an incredible experience that he will forever cherish. Moving forward, he wishes the utmost happiness and love to her ex-girlfriend. Sprouse also promoted her movie Chemical Hearts at that time. The Riverdale actor also said, ‘All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter’.

Previously, Lili Reinhart also talked with Refinery29 on how she decided to just deal with her sh*t and deal with her own problems rather than filling the void of grief and heartache with drugs or meaningless s*x.

