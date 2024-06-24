‘It Was Really Intense’: House of the Dragon Cast Open Up About Disturbing Child Funeral, Twins' Death And More

Spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season 2, episode 2.

Team Black strikes back with Blood and Cheese, making the civil war inevitable. The second episode of season two had many disturbing scenes, from young Jaehaerys’ funeral procession to the heartbreaking dual between the twins. Some of the cast and the showrunner have now shared insights into those scenes!

The cast of HOTD shares insights into shooting the funeral scene

Although most of the viewers are rooting for Team Black, Prince Jaehaerys’ grisly murder was disturbing to watch. The second episode focused on the aftermath of the death, which included a funeral procession with the boy’s body and sewed head in full display to convince people to be Team Green allies.

Otto Hightower suggested using this tactic to portray Rhaenyra Targaryen as the villain, which worked to some extent. One thing about these shows is that no matter how heartbreaking the scene is, the incredible team makes it look like the most aesthetic sequence.

“Oh goodness, it was really beautifully done,” Phia Saban, who plays Helaena Targaryen, told Variety. She added that the dummy body used in the scene was built to precision and had gold thread stitches.

“It was an amazing prosthetic,” Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, added. “It was really intense. Then you become a bit numb to the fact, and we’re just singing on the back of the carriage between takes.”

Showrunner Ryan Condal also discussed the scene, saying it was meant to diminish Rhaenyra and her claim and “try to create a monster out of her.”

HOTD showrunner on the twins' death scene

Two episodes into season two, three characters are already dead! After the young heir to the iron throne, the soldier twins Erryk and Arryk met their unfortunate fate.

Condall says the brothers' fight in the book played out under very different circumstances from how they played out in the TV adaptation. “We’re just trying to find one that felt true to the two characters,” he told Variety.

In the show, the twin brothers side with different parties in the civil war. Arryk supported Aegon’s claim to the throne, whereas Erryk supported Rhaenyra’s. Christin Cole manipulates Sir Arryk into feeling guilty for not protecting Jaehaerys and sends him to Dragonstone to slay Rhaenyra while impersonating his twin.

He gets really close to killing her before Erryk enters the scene and battles it out with his brother. “We wanted this really emotional conflict between these two brothers that deeply love each other but have found themselves as mortal enemies because of the nature of the political system they’ve committed themselves to,” Condall said.

The scene was thrilling and heartbreaking at the same time, credit to the actors Luke and Elliott Tittensor, who were in every shot of the sequence. “They learned the fight and they executed the hell out of it,” the showrunner added.