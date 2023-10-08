‘It was really overwhelming’: When Dwayne Johnson opened up about the ‘phenomenal’ response he had received for mental health support

In April 2018, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors and a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, made a profound revelation that sent ripples of support and empathy across the world. The action star, known for his incredible physique and charisma, disclosed that he had been battling depression throughout his career, sharing his personal struggles and experiences. The response he received from fans and the public was nothing short of phenomenal.

Johnson's mental health candidness

Speaking in an interview with Newsbeat, Dwayne Johnson candidly discussed his mental health journey, emphasizing the importance of breaking the stigma surrounding depression. He revealed that he had faced depression multiple times during his career but had managed to overcome it by seeking help and opening up to others.

"It was really overwhelming, and thousands of people responded," Johnson recalled as he discussed the outpouring of support he received after sharing his personal battles. This revelation came during the premiere of his new movie, Rampage, and marked a turning point not only in his life but also veered towardsabroader conversation about mental health.

Dwayne Johnson's decision to open up about his struggles began when he offered support to a fan who was fighting his own battle with depression. He assured the fan that he was not alone, emphasizing that everyone goes through tough times. This act of compassion sparked a chain reaction of empathy and understanding among his fan base and the public.

ALSO READ: WWE: Dwayne Johnson gets called out for doing ‘nothing for anyone lately’

A mother's forgotten pain: Johnson's traumatic adolescence

One of the most critical takeaways from Johnson's story is his insistence on the value of communication when dealing with mental health issues. He emphasized the importance of talking to people and seeking help, noting that depression doesn't discriminate and can affect anyone, regardless of their background or success.

In the interview, Johnson also shared a deeply personal and harrowing story from his past. At just 15 years old, he witnessed his mother attempting to take her own life. He recounted the terrifying moment when she walked onto a busy highway, and he heroically pulled her back to safety. Even more haunting is the fact that his mother has no memory of this traumatic event.

To sum it up, Dwayne Johnson's decision to open up about his mental health challenges in 2018 sparked a much-needed conversation on the subject. His message that depression doesn't discriminate and that reaching out for help is crucial continues to resonate with people around the world. The overwhelming response he received highlights the power of vulnerability and empathy in fostering a more compassionate and understanding society.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson turns to Pink Panther as his daughters playfully paint his face ahead of Zoom call