'It was so crazy...': When Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya raved about each other's 'INCREDIBLE' talent

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's chemistry is palpable even from across the scene. It is quite noticeable that the two have struck up a great friendship, and are comfortable in each other's company. But the two besties don't just fool around when it's time to praise the other for their talents, or their personality, they are always on the forefront of fangirling or fanboying over each other's projects. In a 2021 interview, they opened up about their respect for the other's craft.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet's gush about each other's projects

In an interview with People Magazine, back in 2021, the two opened up about their opinions on each other's projects. Timothée said, "Obviously Euphoria just blew me away. It was so crazy because when we read each other on Dune, Dennis...maybe or Sam Levison, I sent it to him, and he was like 'Holys--t she's in this show that's coming out, that is out there." The actor appreciated the then 25-year-old's enactment of her Euphoria character. He said, "And obviously Zendaya's Rue is incredible and insightful, and just, what a beautiful performance. He revealed that when he stepped outside of his hotel in Budapest, he saw people wearing makeup that was clearly inspired by Sam Levinson's show, which made him realize just the kind of massive impact the series has had on audiences around the world.

Zendaya on the other hand, also didn't lack in words praising her co-star. She admitted she could "go on and on" about Chalamet. She was particularly impressed by his "body of work," and somehow he always comes up with "beautiful performances."

Zendaya appreciated the way Timothée Chalamet picked projects

Zendaya revealed Chalamet just "looks for good things." The former Disney Star appreciated the fact that wasn't pretentious. She added, "I even felt that on set, that there's not a pretentiousness in the way which he goes about choosing things or wanting to do things. There's nothing to do with like, 'oh it's a good career move.'" But rather the actor finds projects that feel "good" for him, and whatever is good for his "soul as an actor."

Meanwhile, that same summer the two appeared on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival where the actors and their movie were met with much praise from the critics.

