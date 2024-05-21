‘It Was So Hard’: Kevin Costner Opens Up On His Struggles To Finance Horizon: An American Saga

American actor, producer, and director Kevin Costner got candid about partly self-financing his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga, at a Cannes Film Festival press conference on Monday. Costner reportedly invested much of his own fortune into making the $100 million-plus film, including mortgaging his ranch. He directs and stars in the film, which he also produced and co-wrote.

When asked about his struggle to finance the film, Costner said, "I don't know why it was so hard." The Horizon film series is intended to be a four-part saga. Kevin Costner, the director, stated he is currently seeking resources to produce the third installment, with the second part scheduled for release in August 2024.

Kevin Costner shares his views on racism in America

Costner shares his views on racism in America and says, "I'm conscious of race. I live in a place called Compton, Calif. I funded a movie called Black or White," he said. "It was my version of a level of racism that exists in our country." The star later said that when it comes to the movie Horizon, "the movie is a journey. It's not a plot movie, and the Native Americans are represented, and I have attempted to make it as real as possible."

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner said that he has "knocked on every boat in Cannes" to help him finance the film, and he says that while people ask him for pictures, he says, "No, let’s talk money."

More details about the film Horizon

The film is a two-part expansion of the American West, which is narrated from the perspective of the cattle ranchers, farmers, and soldiers building a future for themselves in the region, as well as the Natives who lived there first. It is all set to hit theaters on June 28 in the U.S., with the second chapter debuting in theaters on Aug. 16, 2024.

The cast of the film includes notable names such as Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Thomas Haden Church.

On the film's premiere night, Horizon earned a seven-minute standing ovation as Kevin Costner grew visibly emotional. It looks like this film is a project very close to his heart, and we cannot wait to witness the magic of the film on - screen.

