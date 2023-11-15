‘It was so nice not to give a f—k’: Kourtney Kardashian opens up on ‘no-feelings-bitchy’ vibe

Kourtney Kardashian, founder of Poosh, bares her soul in a GQ cover profile, expressing a longing for her previous 'no-feelings-bitchy' persona before undergoing therapy. While she fondly reminisces about the carefree attitude of her past self, Kourtney shares insights into her journey towards mental well-being and encourages her family to explore the benefits of therapy.

Nostalgia for the 'No-Fks-Given' attitude

Kourtney talked about her past self as 'no-feelings-bitchy,' Kourtney Kardashian reflects on a time when she embraced a carefree and unapologetic attitude. She describes this vibe as liberating, expressing a sentiment of missing the days when she didn't feel the need to give a 'f—k' about societal expectations. “No-feelings-bitchy Kourtney was a vibe and it was so nice not to give a f—k,” she said.

Advocacy for therapy within the family

Despite missing her previous persona, Kourtney Kardashian has been an advocate for therapy within her family. She emphasizes the transformative impact of therapy but also underscores the importance of allowing each family member to embark on their own journey. Kourtney believes in providing information and support while respecting individual choices. “I’ve definitely talked about it for years with my family because I really do find it so helpful,” she explained. “But I also don’t want to push it. You can give them the information, but then it’s their journey.”

Kim Kardashian's parenting challenges and therapy

Kim Kardashian shares her perspective on parenting challenges and reveals her reliance on a child psychologist for guidance in raising her four children with ex-husband Kanye West. While acknowledging occasional struggles, Kim emphasizes the support she finds in her close-knit group of friends, equating their conversations to a form of therapeutic relief. “But I have the best group of friends and we talk about everything together, so that to me is therapy. I hit the lottery, the fucking Mega Ball of friends” she said.

With Kourtney's recent addition to her family and the prioritization of personal boundaries, the dynamics within the Kardashian-Jenner clan continue to evolve. As they navigate the delicate balance of personal growth and family relationships, the sisters' openness about therapy contributes to the broader dialogue on well-being.

