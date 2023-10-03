‘It was something I wasn’t going to...': When Henry Cavill revealed he was going to get the part of The Witcher by hook or crook

After playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, all Henry Cavill wanted was to turn protagonist for the Netflix series The Witcher. It is an adaptation of the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski that has been written and produced by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Back in 2019, Henry Cavill attended Comic-Con where he spoke about how he was aggressively in the pursuit of bagging the lead role in The Witcher. His hard work paid off and the actor has moved the audience with his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia.

Henry Cavill once revealed he was desperate to play the lead in The Witcher series

Speaking at the Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Cavill revealed how he was desirous about becoming the protagonist for The Witcher. He revealed, “I’m a gamer,” and added, “I was very very passionate about the games. I thought, ‘I really hope they make this into a TV show or movie.’”

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was also present at the event and confirmed, “He was really annoying. I finally said, ‘I will meet with you. The show is not green-lit. There is nothing.’ I said, ‘Thank you. Now I have to go write the show.’”

Cavill responded to Schmidt by mentioning that he wasn’t planning to give up easily. He shared, “It was something I wasn’t going to let pass me by without giving it my best shot. I annoyed my agents all the time. They said, ‘They’re not ready.’”

When Henry Cavill shared how he prepared himself to play the protagonist in The Witcher

Henry Cavill who has played the role of an action hero on multiple occasions shared how he prepared himself to play the Geralt of Rivia. He said, “I spent all the free time when I wasn’t on set with a sword in my hand, getting used to the weight. I had three swords where I lived, four at work. It was practice, practice, practice.”

Talking about his character in The Witcher, Cavill shared, “He has this dichotomy. He’s very hard on the exterior. That’s how he believes the world is. But deep deep down there’s this man who has a belief in what the world can be. So there’s moral decisions he makes along the way and all of them get him in trouble.”

The actor will be next seen in the spy thriller Argylle with Dua Lipa as well as The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Both movies are scheduled to be released next year.

ALSO READ: 'They told me I was close': When Henry Cavill opened up about losing James Bond role to Daniel Craig