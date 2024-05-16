‘It Was Such An Unusual Read’: Uma Thurman Opens Up About Working On Paul Schrader‘s Cannes Film Oh, Canada

Uma Thurman is back on the Cannes carpet for the Oh, Canada premiere!

The Kill Bill actress shares that she is “glad” to have read Paul Schrader‘s script for Oh Canada, which grabbed her from the get-go. As someone who has read many unusual scripts, Thurman found this one by far the most “unusual,” but in a good way!

Uma Thurman talks about working on Oh Canada

The Red, White and Royal Blue actress has graced the Cannes carpet on numerous occasions either to support the glamorous annual charity event amfAR or for premieres of her films. The Golden Bowl (2000) and Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) were the films that debuted at the international film festival.

Thurman, 54, spoke to Deadline about her new American drama film Oh Canada, which also stars Euphoria’s Jacob Eroldi and Richard Gere, among others. “I just got the call through my agents to read a Paul Schrader script and meet with him. I’m so glad I did. I love Paul Schrader,” she said.

When asked what drew her towards the role and the film, she quickly answered that it was the script. "The script. I think it's probably more clear filmed than it was on the page. It was such an unusual read," she said.

What’s the story about?

When the Deadline reporter asked her to describe the film, she called it “a reverie of a man in the last moments of his life.” She explained that the story revolves around the protagonist, Leonard Fife (Eroldi), who relives and reevaluates his life and finds his feet.

According to Thurman, the film is based on Russell Banks' 2021 novel Foregone and delivers a “very lyrical, sort of loosely knit, poetic, kind of dream-state illusion” of the story.

The Kill Room actress also revealed that the written-down version of this “illusionary dream” felt confusing and interesting at the same time. Paul’s way of presenting the story left a strong impression on her and gravitated her towards the film.