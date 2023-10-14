‘It was taking over my…’: When Tom Holland once expressed he almost got ‘obsessed’ with social media

The allure of social media, with its endless scrolling and instantaneous gratification, has ensnared countless individuals, leaving them glued to their screens and seemingly disconnected from the real world. In a digital age where the lines between the virtual and the tangible blur, even celebrities are not immune to the intoxication of social platforms. Tom Holland, the charismatic actor renowned for his role as Spider-Man, candidly confessed to falling prey to this digital trap. In a candid interview with E! News, he shared his own experiences of grappling with social media addiction and the steps he took to regain control over his life.

Social media overload: Tom's confessions

During the interview, Tom expressed his wish for Instagram to disappear from the realm of technology altogether, highlighting how the platform had taken control of his life, prompting him to "take a step back and focus on Tom and the future of what Tom is gonna be."

He went on to explain “It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it. I was constantly preoccupied with questions like 'How many likes did my posts receive?' and 'What were people commenting on my photos?' I was perpetually engrossed in tracking who was engaging with my content and what others were up to. I discovered that my attention was increasingly directed toward my online persona rather than my actual life.”

Tom's sentiments resonated with research on smartphone usage, reflecting the digital era's pervasive impact

ALSO READ: ’It’s not my way of life’: When Tom Holland addressed dating rumors with Zendaya for the very first time and called himself the ‘fleeting type’

A healthier perspective on life

Thankfully, Tom's decision to take an Instagram hiatus appears to have been a life-changing one. He shared that he is now more focused on self-improvement and personal growth, acknowledging the pitfalls of using social media as a placeholder for real-life issues. By confronting his problems head-on, he found a path to happiness and contentment.

As we look back on Tom Holland's journey in 2021, it serves as a valuable reminder of the impact of social media on individuals and the importance of maintaining a healthy balance between the digital world and the real one. His courageous decision to address his addiction offers an inspiring example of the steps one can take to regain control and find personal fulfillment in an increasingly digital age.

ALSO READ: 'Working on set is amazing because...': When Tom Holland revealed his genuine feelings about how he feels while being on stage