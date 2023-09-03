'It was telling the Sherlock Holmes story but through…’: When Millie Bobby Brown explained why Enola Holmes is better version of detective franchise

In 2020, Millie Bobby Brown was featured in a new movie titled Enola Holmes and played the titular character of a young detective. The film was based on a famous story about a detective named Sherlock Holmes but with a twist. This time, the story focused on women. While Sherlock was busy solving mysteries in London, his younger sister Enola and their bold mother Eudoria were having their own secret adventures in the English countryside. They learned things like jujitsu, read books, did scientific experiments, and developed skills that proper Victorian women weren't supposed to have. Here’s what Millie shared.

Why Millie Bobby Brown felt Enola Holmes was a better version?

Millie Bobby Brown, known for her role in Stranger Things, played the strong-willed character of Enola, and Helena Bonham Carter, known for her roles in fantasy movies, portrayed Eudoria. The movie is based on a series of books by Nancy Springer and tells a story of female empowerment and solidarity. Enola, dressed in corsets, faces villains with weapons, escapes from a strict finishing school, and helps a young marquess who is on the run, all while searching for her missing mother.

Millie Bobby Brown, who is a youth icon, believes in acting in movies that carry important messages. She not only acted in Enola Holmes but also helped produce it. The film is rooted in feminism and empowerment for young people.

Explaining why Enola Holmes was a better version, Brown told Vogue, “The story of Sherlock Holmes was always so male-driven, and surrounded by men. There’s absolutely no disrespect to that because those stories are iconic, they’re part of literature and historical. But I really loved this film because it was telling the Sherlock Holmes story through a woman’s eyes. Sherlock lived in a world where he didn’t understand why women were mistreated so much, and I like how he understands it more in this story. He becomes more heartfelt and understanding of the sexist world that he lived in.”

ALSO READ: 'I would love to have a family...': Jake Gyllenhaal on having kids in future; opens up about 5-year-old relationship with Jeanne Cadieu

Millie Bobby Brown’s upcoming book

Known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things and her acting in movies like Enola Holmes, Brown is now getting ready to become a published author. She has been very busy with her engagement to Jake Bongiovi and her role in Netflix's new movie, Damsel. Now, she's releasing her first book called Nineteen Steps on September 12. The book is about a special 18-year-old girl named Nellie Morris, and it's set in London's East End during World War II.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara attends Beyonce’s concert in black lace top, skirt; steps out with friends amid reports of ‘immature’ party behavior after divorce