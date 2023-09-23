'It was the best kind of lie': When Ryan Gosling opened up about why would he choose THIS actress worth USD 160 million to sit next to during Oscars

Disclaimer: The figures mentioned in this article are accurate as of September 23, 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth

Ryan Gosling has been a regular at the big award shows for over a decade now. From Emmys to Oscars, the actor has them all. But back in 2017 when he was asked in an interview who would be his preferred seat neighbor at that year's Oscars, he had only one name on his mind, Meryl Streep, the veteran actress with a net worth of USD 160 million. Here's everything you need to know about the duo's award shows friendship.

Ryan Gosling on who he'd like to pick to sit next to during the Oscars

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was asked if he were to be in charge of the Oscars seating chart, then who'd he like to sit next to. Ryan responded, "Meryl Streep," explaining that he'd had the chance to sit next to her during the SAG Awards, and she helped him tidy up a little. He continued, "She fixed my bow tie before the show started. She saved me from a fashion disaster. My bow tie was in the most vulnerable state. It was squirrelly."

So when the interviewer asked him, if Meryl Streep and him are friends, he hilariously answered, "Just at award shows." The 36-year-old at the time attested that Sophie's Choice actress is a "wonderful person." Gosling admitted that after Streep found out that his mother had a beehive, that "she was embarrassed about," the veteran star lied, saying, "I was thinking of having a beehive too and I wish I had." Gosling was thankful for this as he added, "It was the best kind of lie."

What advice did Ryan Gosling have for first-time Oscar nominees?

During the same interview, Gosling was posed the question "Any advice for a first-time Oscar nominee?", since Gosling himself was nominated for Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards for La La Land. Instead of giving a lengthy and serious answer, the actor simply replied, "Bring your mom." Which to be honest can be counted as solid advice, as Ryan himself had brought his mother, Donna to the 2007 Academy Awards with him, when he was nominated for the first time.

