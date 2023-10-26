'It was the first time we were ever' When Blake Lively recalled being scared to appear in public with Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively once reminisced about her first red-carpet appearance alongside her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, at the Met Gala in 2014. Here's what she said.

Blake Lively recalled being scared to appear with Ryan Reynolds in public

Blake revealed to US Magazine "It was the first time we were ever on the red carpet together, It was scary to put yourself out there like that, but then it also seems really silly to be standing five feet from each other and refusing to stand together." She added, "It's always that tricky balance of keeping your privacy but then also not being absurd."

Blake, who was 27 years old at the time, had given birth to their daughter James three months before the Met Gala. Despite her initial apprehension about the red carpet, she was glad to do it, as she said, "And then there's also that thing where you think, it would be nice for our kids to see a photo of Mommy and Daddy dressed up together." She emphasized the delicate balance between maintaining their privacy and not appearing entirely aloof from the public.

The couple had always been known for their privacy. In fact, they managed to keep their 2012 wedding in South Carolina a well-guarded secret until observant fans began spotting their family members in the area.

Ryan Reynolds revealed crossing the line with Blake Lively

Additionally, in a 2016 interview with GQ magazine, Ryan Reynolds shared an interesting and somewhat humorous anecdote about their relationship. He mentioned that he felt something was bound to happen with Blake during one of their early dates. According to Ryan, while they were dining at a quiet restaurant in Tribeca late at night, a particular song began to play. It prompted him to ask her to dance. With no one else around, they enjoyed a dance together, and during that moment, he realized he had "crossed a line."

Ryan went on to say that he walked Blake home after their impromptu dance. However, he refrained from divulging further details about what transpired after that evening. While Ryan Reynolds is known for his witty and chatty persona, it seems he chooses to keep certain aspects of his personal life, especially those involving his relationship with Blake, out of the limelight.

