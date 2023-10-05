‘It was the hardest period’: Victoria Beckham opens up about resenting husband David Beckham after alleged 2003 affair

In an upcoming Netflix documentary titled Beckham, Victoria Beckham talks about her husband David Beckham's alleged infidelity. The documentary gives insight into their relationship during a challenging time when their marriage was tested.

Victoria Beckham's unhappiness and resentment

Victoria Beckham, who married David Beckham in July 1999, shares that the time of the alleged affair was the "most unhappy" she had ever been in her life. She admits to having harbored resentment towards David amid the cheating allegations. Despite her inner turmoil, she explains that she "internalized" the trauma to support her husband's soccer career, mindful of the attention and focus he needed during that period. She said, “It was the hardest period because it felt like the world was against us. Here’s the thing — we were against each other if I’m being completely honest.”

ALSO READ: Victoria reveals being 'pissed off' at David Beckham for doing commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé amid pregnancy

A trying time for David and Victoria Beckham

During David Beckham's time playing for Real Madrid in Spain in 2003, his wife Victoria stayed in the UK with their children, Brooklyn and Romeo. Although the names of those involved were not revealed in the documentary, Rebecca Loos and Sarah Marbeck had both previously claimed to have had affairs with David. As the news spread, Victoria decided to move to Spain to support her husband during a difficult and lonely time. She remembers feeling like the whole world was against them and how it affected their relationship. She said “But when we were in Spain, it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad. I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was and how it affected me.”

ALSO READ: 'I made a stupid mistake': David Beckham recalls getting abused by fans after '98 World Cup loss

Victoria Beckham's heartfelt revelations in the documentary provide insight into the complexities of their marriage during the trying times of David's alleged affair. She candidly shares how the situation felt like a circus, and while the world watched, they endured tremendous hardship. David Beckham, too, reflects on the challenges they faced and the need to fight for their family. Despite the ordeal, their love persevered, leading to the expansion of their family with the arrival of their son Cruz in 2005 and daughter Harper in 2011. Now, after 24 years of marriage, the power couple stands as a testament to resilience and enduring love.

ALSO READ: David and Victoria Beckham enjoy dinner with Lionel Messi at Miami’s Gekkō, Bad Bunny’s restaurant